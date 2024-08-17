Saline MI
8-17-2024 1:59am

Saline High School Soccer Team Defeats Alumni

The annual alumni soccer game was held at Hornet Stadium.

The Saline varsity soccer team came away with a 3-2 win over the alumni team.

Saline opens the season Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. against Pioneer. The first home game on the schedule is at 7 p.m.

