Wife and Mother Margaret 'Peggy' Greca, Queen of the Family, Was Passionate About Education, Faith

Margaret Ann Greca, affectionately known as Peggy, age 76, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 with her family by her side.

Born to her beloved parents James A Willett and Marjorie H Willett (Wolgast) on November 6th, 1947, Peggy’s life was a tapestry of love, family, and service to her Catholic faith.

After meeting at a party in early 1968, Peggy married the love of her life Donald J. Greca Jr on August 31st, 1968 at Saint Thomas Aquinas in Detroit, MI. Their earthly journey together lasted nearly 34 years before her beloved husband passed away in June 2002. She never stopped loving Don and is now heavenly reunited with him. Their journey together of affection, devotion, and memories created a loving home raising six children, three sons and three daughters: Craig, Scott, Kristi, Darren, Julie and Kerri. Peggy was the most loving Mom who treasured family time above all else – first with her children and then with her many beloved grandchildren.

Peggy’s early career as a registered nurse began at Harper Hospital in Detroit before moving onto her life’s most treasured profession – full time Mom and Homemaker. In the fall of 1989, Peggy began another vocation she was called to: becoming a Director of Religious Education at St. Andrew Catholic Church. In this position she helped children in grades K-6 become disciples of Christ by learning about their Catholic Faith. She served the parish community for many years until she retired on June 30th, 2016. Her passion for educating children and developing their faith, like her own children, was far reaching and she made a truly lasting impact on her Catholic community. Forever “Mom” and “Grandma”, she will always be the Queen of her family and will be missed immensely.

Peggy was always there as someone people could count on for wisdom, and she never gave up on them. Her light and love will continue to burn brightly in everyone that she touched!

Peggy is survived by her children: Craig (Kim) Greca, Scott (Jennifer) Greca, Kristi (Keith) Schwartz, Darren (Katrina) Greca, Julie (John) Ryan, and Kerri (Chris) Naebeck. Stepchild: Keith (Karen) O’Bryan. Grandchildren (33): Kyle (Julie) White, Devin (Amanda) Hayes, Brenden Hayes, Gabrielle Greca, Xander Greca, Holly Greca, Brooke (Nick) Woodman, Jacob Castle, Alexis Greca, Luke Greca, Jenna Tucker, Colin Walter, Allison Walter, Drew Schwartz, Abigail Greca, Mary Greca, Rayna Greca, Bethany Greca, Maximilian Greca, Faith Greca, James Greca, Elaina Ryan, Evan Ryan, William Ryan, Kaitlyn Ryan, Kayla Naebeck, Haley Naebeck, Isabel Naebeck, Donna Naebeck, Christopher Naebeck Jr, Joseph Naebeck, Kevin O’Bryan, and Kurt O’Bryan. Great Grandchildren: Aubrey White (4) and Dylan Woodman (newborn).Peggy is also survived by her brother David (Kathy) Willett, sisters: Debbie (Phil) Platt, Kathee Willett, and Barbara Willett.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home. A rosary will be held that evening at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 23, 2024 at St. Andrew Catholic Church from 10:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Father Jim McDougall will officiate. Procession to Knollwood Memorial Park for burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Peggy’s honor to Heartland Hospice (1390 Eisenhower Place Ann Arbor, MI 48108) and envelopes will be available at both the funeral home and Church.

