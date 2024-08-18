City Council Preview: Truck Limits, Leaf Collection Changes, Traffic Signal Optimization, New Signal and More

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik recommends relaxing or removing restrictions on truck traffic on South Ann Arbor Street. The city council will consider the issue at the Aug. 18 meeting.

The issue has concerned South Ann Arbor residents who report an increase in speeding gravel haulers and heightened concerns about safety and noise. The truck ban has been in place for decades. According to the county's Truck Operator's Map, Saline is the only city in the county with such a ban.

The prohibition discussion led some, including Councillor Nicole Rice, to question why North Ann Arbor Street wasn't also protected by a ban.

City staff reviewed a study by the Traffic Improvement Association. The study recommended no further restrictions on North Ann Arbor Street.

On South Ann Arbor Street, the study recommended new traffic calming measures, including a revised striping pattern and/or an increase to 30 mph in certain segments, along with selective enforcement and new, relocated signage.

Radzik recommends removing the restrictions or increasing the limits to a higher weight class, raising the limit from 10,000 pounds to 33,000 pounds. This would eliminate the concern that school buses, small trailers, or delivery trucks would be banned and would impact only the heaviest vehicle classes.

City May Phase Out Existing Leaf Collection Program

For years, city residents have raked leaves to the curb for 10 weeks each year, and DPW workers have collected them. City Treasurer Elle Cole is recommending phasing out the program due to increased expenses (which have risen 52 percent over 10 years), the time required by workers, and issues caused by leaves in catch basins and storm drains, such as flooding and ice build-up.

In its place, Cole is recommending a transition to the "Leaf Gather and Go" Leaf Bag Program. The city would provide heavy-duty bags for residents. Residents would be limited to 15 bags, though they could request more with the approval of the city manager.

For now, this is a discussion item.

Agreement to Upgrade Pedestrian Facilities

Council will consider an agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission for pedestrian facility upgrades along Maple Road at Woodland Drive and Thibault Lane. The county received a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant for $126,860 for traffic signal optimization at 19 signals along Maple, Ann Arbor-Saline, Lohr, Ellsworth, and Textile roads. Three of these signals are within the city at Maple Road and Thibault Drive, Maple Road and Woodland Drive, and Maple Road and Clark Street. Bid prices put the cost at $399,446.50. Saline's share is $55,306.

The Thibault signal is new and, with the assistance of the school district, is expected to alleviate congestion on Maple Road during school pick-up and drop-off times. It should also provide for safer ingress and egress for vehicles making left turns.

Schools to Share Cost of Thibault Drive Signal

City council will consider a cost-share agreement with Saline Area Schools for the acquisition and maintenance of a traffic signal at Thibault Drive and Maple Road. The cost of the signal is $25,100. The city will be responsible for annual maintenance and repairs and will invoice the schools for their share of the cost.

Raising Credit Limits: $350,000 Card for the Manager?

Council will consider a motion to increase the credit limit from $25,000 to $50,000 for authorized employees to "accommodate higher expenses and ensure uninterrupted service." Included in the memo regarding the agenda item is a series of measures designed to ensure financial accountability and mitigate risks.

Additionally, the motion would grant the issuance of a card with a $350,000 limit to the city manager to pay utilities.

Ordinance to Clarify Prohibition of Private Wells

City Manager Colleen O'Toole is recommending the passage of Ordinance 870 to clarify the city's prohibition of private wells and to require connection to city water.

November Meeting Date

Clerk Terri Royal is requesting that the council consider moving the Nov. 4 meeting due to the election on Nov. 5. Options include canceling the meeting or moving it to Oct. 28. Council has often rescheduled the meeting to the Monday following the election, but this year that date falls on Veteran's Day.

Police Chief Contract

The police chief contract is on the consent agenda. The Chief has revised her request for a vehicle stipend. Instead, the city will purchase a 2024 Ford Maverick with low-profile police lights.

