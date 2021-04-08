WATER POLO: Saline Boys Open With 20-9 Victory

The Saline High School Men’s Water Polo team opened their season with a convincing 20-9 win against Troy United Wednesday night.

It was the first time the team competed in a year and a half. The fall season for Men’s water polo was pushed back to spring by the Michigan Water Polo Association due to the pandemic.

“The team performed well,” said Coach Chris Stankovic, who is in his second season as head coach for the Hornets. “They have a good grasp on the new rules this year. We showed a lot of good potential for this season.”

Saline was on top by the end of the first quarter, 4-2, and never looked back. It was a team effort on offense as multiple Hornets on the 10-player squad put the ball in Troy’s net.

Sophomores Ian Bosinger and Chandler Edwards scored 4 goals each while Junior Jacob Kacic scored 5. Senior co-captain Nick McManama scored twice and senior co-captain Gavin Dawid had 5 goals. Senior Thomas Welch contributed 4 assists and 3 steals.

Senior co-captain Will Clark was strong in net with 16 saves and contributed an assist to the offensive attack.

The team is in action this Saturday at a tournament in East Grand Rapids and plays at home against Okemos Sunday at 4 p.m.

“We have tougher competition coming up this week, so that will be a good test of where we stand right now,” said Stankovic.

Water polo is a competitive team sport, similar to soccer, hockey or lacrosse, played in the pool. Student-athletes interested in trying the sport can contact Coach Stankovic at coachchris.wp@gmail.com.