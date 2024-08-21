WATER POLO: Saline Sweeps Tournament at Grand Haven, Bentley State's Player of the Week

Saline's varsity water polo team opened the season by winning four games convincingly at Grand Haven.

Saline defeated Grand Havem 12-5, Mason 11-7, West Ottawa 20-13 and Lake Orion 13-8.

"We had a great weekend," coach Chris Stankovic said.

Jacob Clauser, splitting time between goalie and field, scored on all three of his shots against West Ottawa, scored once against Lake Orion, and stopped 11 shots when he played goalie against Mason.

Senior captains AJ Hayes and Jonah Bentley had a great weekend.

Bentley scored 26 goals on 39 shots, including two penalty goals. Bentley also had seven assists and 13 steals.

He was named Player of the Week by the Michigan Water Polo Association.

Hayes scored 13 goals on 28 shots, including a penalty goal. He tallied 11 assists and 13 steals.

"AJ and Jonah are our two Senior captains. They have done a great job so far to help lead our team to early victories. We are off to our best start in a long time and probably school history," Stankovic said. "The whole team does a great job controlling the ball and moving it around. They work very well together and can pull off great things."

Wednesday, Saline hosts Huron in a district matchup.

"Somebody has to win this game, so why not us?" Stankovic said. "I am very excited for this season."

