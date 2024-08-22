SWIM & DIVE: Saline Tunes Up for the Season

The Saline girls' swim and dive team tuned up for the season at Ann Arbor Pioneer Wednesday - although there wasn't a diving competition.

Saline placed seventh in the eight-school relay event, which Pioneer won. Saline scored 228 points, while Pioneer scored 456.

(Photo gallery below - more pictures at our photo gallery site.)

Saline's best finish came in the 800-meter relay. Anna Sirbue, Alex Lillie, Mia Zimmer and Macy Ahrens took third in 8:39.55.

In the opening event, Nova Platzer, Ahrens, Alex Hatlem and Ellis Buchanon placed eighth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:06).

In the 400 freestyle, the team of Sirbu, Hatlem, Lindi Jenkins and Lillie was fifth in 4:07.50. The team of Mary Kate Murphy, Mara McClellan, Vivinne Conroy and Maizie Ratajcak was 14th.

The team of Platzer, Mia Zimmer, Kayla Wozniak and Kelsey Tikkanen was sixth in the 400-yard IM relay.

In the 200-yard butterfly relay, the team of Sirbu, Wozniak, Lillie and McClellan was fifth in 2:02.8.

Zimmer, Platzer, Murphy and Samantha Jones took seven in the 200-yard backstroke relay. Murphy Campbell, Jenkins, Conroy and Ratajczak were 13th.

As mentioned earlier, Sirbu, Lillie, Zimmer and Ahrens took third in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200-yard breaststroke relay, Ahrens, Conroy, Wozniak and Tikkanen were sixth.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Hatlem, Ellis, Jenkins and Crossly finished eighth. The team of Murphy, Campbell, Ratajczak and McClellan took 14th.

Saline returns to action Sept. 1 at home to Pioneer.

More News from Saline