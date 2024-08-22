WATER POLO: Huron Defeats Saline

Wednesday's varsity boys' water polo contest between Saline and Huron was an important game for seeding the playoffs game later this year.

Saline came into the game having won four straight games to open the season.

But not much went right for the Hornets, who lost to the River Rats, 18-8.

Huron used a good press to disrupt the Hornet attack, and half-way through the first quarter, down 3-0, the Hornets' co-captain AJ Hayes, the QB of the offense, was ejected from the game.

Saline just never recovered.

Jonah Bentley finished with three goals to lead Saline.

Ellis Wensuc, Sean Spooner, Jacob Clauser, Carson Ratajczak and Carson Wood also scored for Saline.

(Gallery below and more pictures at Saline Water Polo vs Huron 8-21-24 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com))

Saline visits Skyline Friday.

We talked to Jonah Bentley, recently named Michigan Water Polo Association Player of The Week.

