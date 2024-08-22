The End of Unofficial Summer Is Near, But Summer Heat Returns

Unofficial summer - the time when school is out - is coming to an end. But it's about to heat up.

Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 23 - Sunday, Aug 25

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 77 and low of 54 degrees. Overcast for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 77° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high of 84 and low of 58 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 84° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 86 and low of 65 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon and evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 86° Low: 65° with a 89% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

