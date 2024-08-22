The End of Unofficial Summer Is Near, But Summer Heat Returns
Unofficial summer - the time when school is out - is coming to an end. But it's about to heat up.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 23 - Sunday, Aug 25
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 77 and low of 54 degrees. Overcast for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear overnight.
High: 77° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high of 84 and low of 58 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 84° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 86 and low of 65 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon and evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 86° Low: 65° with a 89% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
More News from Saline
- What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Aug 23 - Sunday, Aug 25 Check out these 7 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.
- Saline Township Grapples with Battery Storage Facility Issues The township board spent the majority of its meeting time discussing the proposed battery storage facilty development.