What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Aug 23 - Sunday, Aug 25

Here's what's on the calendar for this weekend.

...

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 23 - Sunday, Aug 25

FEATURED EVENTS

Dementia Friendly Movie at Emagine! - Sat Aug 24 2:00 pm

Emagine Saline

Enjoy a special Saturday dementia-friendly showing of the hilarious Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray! Although these screenings are curated specifically for persons with brain changes, everyone is welcome to join in the fun! Please visit www.dfsaline.org for more information. Tickets are $5 and include a small popcorn and drink. [more details]

Other Events

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Aug 23 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of acrylic painting step by step! Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Enjoy Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Aug 23 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

The Corned Beef Queen at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Aug 24 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Fresh, Made To Order, Delicious Corned Beef! [more details]

Go4GarrettsSpace 2024 - Sat Aug 24 6:00 pm

Morris J. Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College

We’re excited to announce our fifth annual fundraiser for Garrett’s Space, where we will be bringing together a community interested in bridging gaps in mental health treatment for young adults. Guests will enjoy a light dinner, a silent auction featuring dozens of local businesses, and opportunities for a guided meditation session prior to the event and sound bath directly after. There will be a compelling program featuring testimonials from former Garrett’s Space Wellness Programming… [more details]

Embracing Transitions: Loving, Dying and Letting Go - Sun Aug 25 1:00 pm

7 Notes Health

The Loving, Dying, and Letting Go workshop is designed to create a heartfelt inquiry for those who have experienced grief due to death or the loss of an important relationship/life transition. For those who are caretaking or working with the bereaved~this workshop will be particularly beneficial.People of all faith traditions and philosophies are warmly welcomed. Adults age 18 and up. Workshop 1p-4pPresented by Melissa Bila Regan, BSN RN, Life Transformation and & Grief Coach, Breast Cancer… [more details]

Sound Bath - Sun Aug 25 7:00 pm

Plymouth Artist Collective

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation in the Gallery at the the PARC in downtown Plymouth, Michigan. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play metal and crystal singing bowls, with drums, chimes, and more washing you with sounds intended to bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension.Please bring a yoga mat and blanket and any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). Please note, the gallery floor is terazzo (former… [more details]

