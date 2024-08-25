8-25-2024 1:52am
Reunion for Class of 1964
The Saline High School Class of 1964 had a reunion Saturday at Richard Zahn's Farm.
There was a great turnout and guests enjoyed "awesome food," according to Nora Clark, who took the photo above.
