Saline MI
8-25-2024 1:52am

Reunion for Class of 1964

The Saline High School Class of 1964 had a reunion Saturday at Richard Zahn's Farm.

There was a great turnout and guests enjoyed "awesome food," according to Nora Clark, who took the photo above.

