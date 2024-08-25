Saline MI
8-25-2024 8:31pm

Zax Auto Wash on the Market for $2.25 MIllion

Zax Auto Wash, once pegged for a marijuana dispensary, is back on the market.

According to Crexi.com, the property was relisted Saturday for $2.25 Million.

Other recent additionss to the market in the Saline area:

