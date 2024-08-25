8-25-2024 8:31pm
Zax Auto Wash on the Market for $2.25 MIllion
Zax Auto Wash, once pegged for a marijuana dispensary, is back on the market.
According to Crexi.com, the property was relisted Saturday for $2.25 Million.
Other recent additionss to the market in the Saline area:
- The former PNC Bank in Pittsfield Township for $700,000
- Area between Washtenaw Christian and Trinity/Probility for $1 million.
- The former Flatout Bread on Woodland Drive for $2.7 million
More News from Saline
- Air Force Veteran Thomas McCormick, Husband, Father of 3, was a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Thomas Roy McCormick, age 72, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
- What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Aug 27 - Monday, Sep 2 Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week.