Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug 27 - Saturday, Aug 31

Here's the weather for Back to School week and the Saline Fair

Weather Outlook

Partly cloudy with a high of 90 and a low of 69. Overcast in the morning, sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy overnight.

High: 90° Low: 69° with a 0% chance of rain

Tuesday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 93 and low of 68 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.

High: 93° Low: 68° with a 85% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 82 and low of 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon, partly cloudy for the evening, clear overnight.

High: 82° Low: 60° with a 87% chance of rain.

Thursday

Cloudy , with a high of 77 and low of 55 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, sunny during the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 77° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 86 and low of 58 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 86° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

