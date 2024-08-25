Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug 27 - Saturday, Aug 31
Here's the weather for Back to School week and the Saline Fair
Weather Outlook
Minday
Partly cloudy with a high of 90 and a low of 69. Overcast in the morning, sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy overnight.
High: 90° Low: 69° with a 0% chance of rain
Tuesday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 93 and low of 68 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.
High: 93° Low: 68° with a 85% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 82 and low of 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon, partly cloudy for the evening, clear overnight.
High: 82° Low: 60° with a 87% chance of rain.
Thursday
Cloudy , with a high of 77 and low of 55 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, sunny during the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 77° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 86 and low of 58 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear overnight.
High: 86° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.
