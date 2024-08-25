What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Aug 27 - Monday, Sep 2

It's Saline Community Fair week in Saline.

...

15 events this week on our calendar:

Saline Fair - Enter Still Exhibits - Mon Aug 26 4:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Enter Still Exhibits – Monday, 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 9 a.m. until noon

Trivia Time - Mon Aug 26 5:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Goat Judging at the Saline Fair - Tue Aug 27 6:30 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Little Mermaid Audition Workshop - Wed Aug 28 12:00 am

Liberty Achool

Saline Fair - Saline Schools Day - Wed Aug 28 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Saline Schools Day10:00 a.m. Admission Begins – $5 Admission all day 11 years and up OR free admission if wearing Saline Schools gear

10:00 a.m. Cement Slab Tractor Pull – Grandstands

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building Open

10:00 a.m. Pig Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Hogs

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Inclusion Day Activities – Supported by Nu2U Again; Ride Special/Special Needs Friends & Helper 12:00-2:00 p.m. only

BookTalk! - Wed Aug 28 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Experience The Chosen - Season Two - Wed Aug 28 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝘀? Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 PM—open to the public.

Saline Fair - Children's Day - Thu Aug 29 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Children's Day Schedule10:00 a.m. Admission Begins

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building Open

10:00 – noon Touch a Truck – Front Parking Lot

10:00 – noon Children’s Activities – Building B and Building E

10:00 – 1:00 p.m. Smokin Hot Gun Slingers Mounted New Shooter Clinic – Horse Arena

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Rides Open for Children’s Day

12:30, 4 & 6:30 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

2:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show

2:00 – 5:30 p.m. Smokin Hot Gun Slingers 3 Stage Main Match – Horse Arena

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Aug 29 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

Junior Livestock Auction at the Saline Fair - Thu Aug 29 7:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Ladies/Senior Day at the Saline Fair - Fri Aug 30 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Here's the schedule for Ladies' Day and Seniors' Day at the Saline Community Fair.Senior Citizens 65 and older are admitted free until 1:00 p.m.

$5 Admission all day 11 years and up if wearing Saline School Gear

9:00 a.m. Euchre Tournament – Building A

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Barn Games for Ages 2-12 – Building B

12:30 p.m. Pony Pull – Hose Arena

12:30, 3 & 5:00 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

Library Closed for Labor Day - Sat Aug 31 9:00 am

Saline District Library

SDL will be closed on Saturday, August 31-Monday, September 2 for Labor Day.

Heroes' Day/Family Day at the Saline Fair - Sat Aug 31 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Here's the schedule for Heroe's Day and Family Day at the Saline Community Fair.Military, first responders and health care workers with credentials enter free all day.10:00 a.m. Dairy Show – Building B

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins

10:00 a.m. Antique & Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull – Grandstands

10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Heroes’ Day Program – Building G

12:00 p.m. Pedal Power Pull – Building B – followed by adult Pedal Pull

Library Closed for Labor Day - Sun Sep 1 9:00 am

Saline District Library

SDL will be closed Sunday, September 1 & Monday, September 2 for Labor Day.

Agriculture Day at the Saline Fair - Sun Sep 1 11:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

It's Ag Day at the Saline Community Fair.Here's the schedule11:00 a.m. Admission Begins

11:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open

11:00 a.m. Compact Tractor Pull – by entrance to Grandstand

11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Taste of Agriculture Building D & E

1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public

2, 4 & 6:30 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Huron Valley Harmonizers – strolling

2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Car and Tractor Show – Front Parking Lot

3:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show

