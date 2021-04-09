The Explore the Parks Nature Series Begins at Mill Pond Park, April 29

Spring wildflowers will be in full bloom, and Saline rec would love for you to join them to appreciate these ephemeral beauties!

The Explore the Parks Nature Series begins at Mill Pond Park, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., April 29.

Learn more about the unique approach these flowers take to survive and thrive in the early spring on an evening nature walk with staff from the River Raisin Watershed Council. Please wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, and a face mask. All minors should be accompanied by a guardian.

All ages are welcome. Trails are natural and may be muddy and slippery.

Contact Carla Scruggs for questions at cscruggs@cityofsaline.org

There is a 30-person limit. The fee is $4 each or $12/family. Register at Salinerec.com.

Other walks are scheduled for