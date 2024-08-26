Voting is Open for the 2024 Saline Dog of the Year

As of Sunday evening, voting on the 2024 Saline Dog of the Year People’s Choice winner began. This is the fourth year for the Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year Contest. A group of three judges evaluated and scored each entry based on the nomination form information and answers, and the photos and videos which were submitted. The top five dogs selected by the judges (in no particular order) were Brooks, Theo, Roshe, Bo and Bowie.

Now it is your turn to help us select from our top five dogs the People’s Choice Award for the Saline Dog of the Year Contest, by voting for your favorite dog. Simply go to the fair’s facebook page at Saline Community Fair where you can view photos of each of the top five dogs and you can vote for your favorite dog by liking or reacting to their photo. The dog with the most reactions to their photo will be the 2024 People’s Choice Winner! Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th. Please join us on Friday, August 30th at 5:30 p.m. under Building B to see the top five contestants and the results of the contest. These top five dogs will also receive prizes sponsored by Tractor Supply Company of Saline.

A complete schedule of all activities, the Fairbook and recognition of our sponsors and partners is available on www.salinefair.org. “Join Lonnie the Llama at the 2024 Saline Community Fair, August 28 – September 1”.

