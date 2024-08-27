Wife, Mother Shirley Anderson was Most Passionate About Her Grandchildren

Shirley Joy Marie Anderson of Saline passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024, in her home with her husband and family at her bedside.

Shirley was born December 22, 1938 to the late Joe and Geraldine Chantelois. On July 28, 1962, Shirley married Mike Anderson, and he survives. She is also survived by her three children, Sheryl Northam (Walt), Steve Anderson (Lisa), and Scott (Laura) Anderson, her sisters Margaret and Cathy, her brother Lawrence, her ten grandchildren and her nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Sandra, her brother Joe and her sister Betty.

The majority of her life, Shirley was a stay-at-home mom. She also provided child care and cheerleading for many of her grandchildren over the years. She has been a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church for many years and has spent many hours at the church volunteering and supporting Mike in his active role in the Knights of Columbus.

Shirley had many hobbies; reading, quilting, gardening, but she was most passionate about her grandchildren and being an active part of their lives.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, August 30, 2024 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Inurnment will then take place in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium and a luncheon will be held at the Church following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 910 Austin Drive, Saline, MI 48176. Envelopes will also be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Shirley, to sign her online guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

