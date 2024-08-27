Saline Community Fair Officially Opens Today

Hundreds and hundreds of still exhibits were judged on Tuesday and everything will be on display to be viewed. The fair officially opens today at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. Anyone wearing Saline Schools Gear will be admitted free all day long. (From Saline Area Schools, St. Andrew’s School and Washtenaw Christian Academy). The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day and evening until all tractors have pulled. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, beef heifers, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Returning for a sixth year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The remaining carnival rides will open at 4 pm. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will take place at 11 a.m., 4 and 6:30 p.m. The daily Muxlow Reptile Show will take place at 11:30 a.m. and the reptiles will be on display all day long. Late afternoon and evening activities include the beer barn open from 4 to 9 p.m., the Saline Alumni Gathering open to all alumni and held in Building G from 4 to 7 p.m., the Student Showcase featuring the Middle School and High School Robotic programs from 4:30 to 6 p.m., the introduction of the two recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards at 7 p.m., and the Saline Area Schools Ag Olympics from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Be sure to come to the fair to cheer on your favorite Olympic team. They have some great events planned. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and performing at the beginning of the Ag Olympics in the horse arena.

Thursday, August 29 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, children’s activities in Building B, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn, both located in Building E. Children’s rides will be available from 12 to 2 p.m. and the purchased ride armbands are good for the rest of the day. All rides will then open at 4 p.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. Returning this year is the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers Mounted New Shooters Clinic at 10 a.m. in the horse arena and 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Watch fast horses, 10 balloons, and lots of action. Please expect to hear the blanks gun firing and do not be alarmed. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn is open all week and will provide fun for kids. Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of wonderful food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their sponsors and partners for all their support. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org. You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair or call the Fair Office at 734-429-1131.

If you have been waiting to check out Elliott’s Amusements for pre-fair ride specials, you have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to make presale purchases of arm bands at reduced prices. Information is available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Voting for the 2024 Saline Dog of the Year People’s Choice winner also closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th. Go to the fair’s facebook page at Saline Community Fair and you can vote for your favorite dog by liking or reacting to their photo.

Come enjoy the fair, participate in the contests, classes, and activities, and try to find our fair mascot, Lonnie the Llama. The Saline Community Fair has an ice cream reward for the first five people to spot Lonnie and tell the Fair Office where you found him and what color bandana he’s wearing. Hide-N-Seek is Wednesday through Sunday starting at 3 p.m. each day. “Join Lonnie the Llama at the 2024 Saline Community Fair” August 28 – September 1, 2024.

