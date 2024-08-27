Saline Alternative High Principal Carol Melcher to Retire

Carol Melcher, principal of Saline Alternative High School, is retiring from Saline Area Schools.

Melcher is the longest serving administrator in her role in the school district. Melcher was appointed principal of Saline Alternative High School in 2010. She's worked in special education fro 37 years. As a coach, she led the varsity boys' golf team to an MHSAA D1 championship in 2006.

Here are some of the other people leaving and coming to the school district, according to the human resources report:

Leaving

Carol Melcher, Saline Alt Ed Principal, retirement

Laura Sawyer, 6th grade teacher, resignation

Mike Sekarak, special education, Heritage, resignation (active duty)

Lindy Backus, speech and language, Heritage, resignation

Aidan Yelsma, custodian, Saline High School

Rosemary Shugar, food service, Saline High School, resignation

New Hires

Ann Shaw, SWWC, culinary arts teacher

Audra Shull, Saline Middle School, paraeducator

Brianna Heckaman, Pleasant Ridge, paraeducator

Christina Rankin, Saline Middle School, science teacher

Christopher Butkovich, SWWC, welding technician

Dina Schnieder, special education, psychologist

Kristin O'Keefe, special education, psychologist

Nathalie Johnson, Heritage, paraeducator

Nicole Schingeck, special education, SEL coach

Rayenne Ford, SWWC, culinary arts tech

Ryan Wood, SWWC, automotive tech

Shelby Becker, Saline Middle School, paraeducator

Tara Lauer, special education, ECSE .5 Nurse

Valery Lambert, Harvest, art teacher

