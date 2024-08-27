Saline MI
8-27-2024 10:58pm

Saline Alternative High Principal Carol Melcher to Retire

Carol Melcher is pictured at the 2024 Graduation

Carol Melcher, principal of Saline Alternative High School, is retiring from Saline Area Schools.

Melcher is the longest serving administrator in her role in the school district. Melcher was appointed principal of Saline Alternative High School in 2010. She's worked in special education fro 37 years. As a coach, she led the varsity boys' golf team to an MHSAA D1  championship in 2006.

Here are some of the other people leaving and coming to the school district, according to the human resources report:

Leaving

  • Carol Melcher, Saline Alt Ed Principal, retirement
  • Laura Sawyer,  6th grade teacher, resignation
  • Mike Sekarak, special education, Heritage, resignation (active duty)
  • Lindy Backus, speech and language, Heritage, resignation
  • Aidan Yelsma, custodian, Saline High School
  • Rosemary Shugar, food service, Saline High School, resignation

New Hires

  • Ann Shaw, SWWC, culinary arts teacher
  • Audra Shull, Saline Middle School, paraeducator
  • Brianna Heckaman, Pleasant Ridge, paraeducator
  • Christina Rankin, Saline Middle School, science teacher
  • Christopher Butkovich, SWWC, welding technician
  • Dina Schnieder, special education, psychologist
  • Kristin O'Keefe, special education, psychologist
  • Nathalie Johnson, Heritage, paraeducator
  • Nicole Schingeck, special education, SEL coach
  • Rayenne Ford, SWWC, culinary arts tech
  • Ryan Wood, SWWC, automotive tech
  • Shelby Becker, Saline Middle School, paraeducator
  • Tara Lauer, special education, ECSE .5 Nurse
  • Valery Lambert, Harvest, art teacher
