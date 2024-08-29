Farmer Ronald Weisenreder was Known as the 'Sweet Corn King'

Ronald “Ron” Richard Weisenreder, age 65, of Saline, MI passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Ron was born June 30, 1959 in Ann Arbor, Michigan the son of Richard K. Weisenreder and Beulah I. (Robison) Weisenreder. On July 6, 1985 he married Bonnie E. (Roberts) Weisenreder at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline.

Ron graduated from Milan High School, class of 1978, where he was involved in FFA (Secretary) and marching band. Ron was a lifelong farmer on the family farm. He is well known as “The sweet corn King”. He was also a member of Saline American Legion Post #322. Snowmobiling and being involved in tractor pulls were favorite hobbies of his.

Ron will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ron is survived by his wife Bonnie, parents Richard and Beulah Weisenreder, children Jon (Rachel) Weisenreder, Tiffany (Sean) Powell, grandchildren Brentley, Briley and Bree Weisenreder, and Mabel Powell. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Alfred and Mable Weisenreder, Manley and Helen Robison, In-laws Charles and Mildred Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his dear Aunt Rose and Uncle Wes, and his longtime buddy, Uncle Dave.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, and again from 10:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 30, 2024. Pastor Jim Coran will officiate. Burial will immediately follow and will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery. Following the burial there will be a gathering at the family farm at 3751 Weber Road, Saline, MI. The family asks that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Ron’s honor please consider either The Saline American Legion Past #322 or directly to the family, care of Bonnie Weisenreder. To share a favorite memory you have of Ron, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

