Jeffrey Cummings, Husband and Father, was an Engineer for HDR

Jeffrey Alan Cummings, age 59, passed away at home after a short illness, on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Jeff was born in Lansing, MI in 1964, the son of Milton Edward and Shirley Mae (Spencer) Cummings. He had many fond memories of hanging out with his best buddies: Wes, Bill, Bob, Tim and Mark; and long summer camping vacations with his parents, grandmother, sister, uncle, aunt and cousins. Jeff was proud to have visited all 50 states before he finished college.

He graduated from East Lansing High School and went on to Michigan Technological University where he met his wife Susan. After moving around the country for a few years, they moved back to Michigan in 2004 with their son, Keith, and settled in Saline.

Jeff went to work for HDR in Ann Arbor. He was very proud that he was an engineer and credited all his best attributes to that. Those who worked with him remember his positive attitude, knowledge of all things power generation, and ability to mentor and break things down to an easily digestible format. He will fondly be remembered as ‘The Professor.’

Jeff was a true DIY Weekend Warrior. He loved researching, planning and sourcing tools and materials for his many projects. He was also very quick to jump on board with projects his wife wanted to do too. She said she just had to mention digging up a bush in the garden and he was out there with his shovel. A recent passion was all things tiki. He loved researching vintage cocktails, sourcing materials and ingredients, mixing and then sharing with friends at his tiki parties. His tiki shirts, unique tiki glasses and cocktail recipe book will be treasured family heirlooms.

He is survived and remembered by his wife Susan (Uhrie) Cummings, son Keith (Nikki Flynn) Cummings, granddaughter Kora Cummings, sister Kimberly (Cummings) Moore, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Shirley (Spencer) Cummings. Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula was a special place for Jeff. It is where he attended college, met his wife and is the location of the family cottage on the rocky shores of Lake Superior. His ashes will be taken there by his wife and son at some future time for interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Jeff to: The Keweenaw Land Trust https://keweenawlandtrust.org/donate Any money donated in Jeff’s name will be dedicated to their Land Purchase Fund. This will help purchase land in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula for permanent nature areas that can be enjoyed by all for generations.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Faith Church, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Saline, MI 48176, on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 A.M. There will be refreshments and an additional visitation time following the service. The service will also be offered via Zoom. Please email the church office for the link at office@holy-faith-church.org. To leave a memory you have of Jeff, to sign his online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

