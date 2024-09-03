Do You Know of Anyone Who Could be Helped by Meals on Wheels in Saline?

Do you know of any homebound seniors looking for a hot meal and daily interaction?

Meals on Wheels is a joint effort between Saline Area Senior Center and EHM Senior Solutions (EHMSS) to provide a hot meal and/or a sack lunch to seniors who are homebound in the Saline Area Schools district.

The senior center administers recruits, trains volunteers, enrolls clients, creates the routes, does the billing. EHM makes the meals. Meals on Wheels provides those in need with a nutritious lunch/dinner Monday-Friday, and allows our friendly volunteer drivers to check in on clients.

For some residents, it may be the only interaction they have with another person each day. This contact is essential for mental health and helps combat feelings of isolation. The program also gives individuals an opportunity to volunteer and make a positive impact in the community.

The cost is $3 per lunch and $1 for an optional sack dinner. Those who can't afford the service are not turned away.

You can support the programs by donating to Saline Area Senior Center or EHM Senior Solutions.

If you have a loved one or friend who could use additional nutritional support delivered by a friendly person or would like to donate, please call SASC at 734-429-9274. More information can also be found online at salineseniors.org under the Services tab, as well as an online application.

A few clients shared their thoughts about the program.

Tom, a 91-year-old widower, looks forward to his MOW delivery since he cannot cook. He also enjoys the friendships with the volunteer drivers he has developed over the years.

Judy, age 78, says having a conversation with the driver makes her day. She appreciates getting the hot meal. The program allows her to stay in her home and makes her feel like she is not alone.

