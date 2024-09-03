Aagesen Leads Saline in SEC Win at Pineview, JV Wins Too

The Saline varsity girls' golf team opened the season Thursday by beating Lincoln at Pineview Golf Course.

Saline shot 214. Lincoln did not have enough players to officially score.

Payton Aagesen led the Hornets with a score of 49 to finish in a tie for first.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said Aagesen has taken hold of the top spot on the young Hornets team.

"Payton has been the team leader this season winning qualifying and being the low Hornet in the previous two events," Williams-Hoak said.

For the Hornets, there was a three-way tie for second, with Charlotte Ledy, Lexi Specher and Ruby Bogdasarian each shooting 55. Katie Brodskyy and Reese Ruppert shot 57.

"Our team is very young, experience-wise, this year. Payton is just a sophomore, and we only have two seniors on the team. Ruby was playing in her first varsity event, and she shot a career-low, which was great," Williams-Hoak said.

This year's varsity team may lack experience, but not numbers. 23 girls went out for the team this year.

"We have a fair amount of players with not a lot of tournament experience, but it is so much fun to work with them as they are eager to learn and work hard to get better," Williams-Hoaj said. "We are going to have some growing pains but we will embrace that and work for success and have fun doing it."

JV Wins

The Saline JV team defeated Lincoln at Pineview on the Little Pines Course.

Grace Hantula-Miller led the Hornets with a score of 43. She was followed by Ava Spitler, 48, Meghan Montgomery, 48, Kamdyn Mahler, 49, Shannon Tangney, 55, and Ali Vasquez, 57.

"Very excited about the effort being put forth by this young team as they worked to chalk up competitive experiences and get better," JV Coach Scott Hummel said.

