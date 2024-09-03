SOCCER: Saline Bests Dexter, 5-1, as Heisler and Phillips Lead Hornets

DEXTER - Saline won its third straight game Tuesday at Dexter, 5-1.

Saline improved to 3-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the SEC Red.

Co-captain Jackson Phillips and Zach Heisler each scored two goals to lead the Hornets. Blair Higgins scored to tie the game after Dexter opened the scoring.

"I thought we came out in the game with good energy, but we got caught off guard early on and then responded greatly," Saline coach Nartley J. Lydy II said.

Saline quickly recovered and led 3-1 by halftime.

Coach Lydy said all five Hornet goals were good team efforts.

"The boys played excellently. We really committed to the game plan, both in and out of possession and in the transitional moments. We were the better team and deserved the 5-1 win," Lydy said.

Coach Lydy and Jackson Phillips talk about the game.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/2240848266267198 -->

Saline hosts Huron, undefeated in the SEC Red, on Thursday evening. Soccer fans are invited to dine in or order carryout at Oscar's Sports and Grill all day Thursday.



Junior Varsity

Saline defeated Dexter 2-0. The game was scoreless until the final moments. Kevin Kootiyaniyall and Will Whitehouse scored for Saline. Thomas Rockwood had the shutout in goal.

More News from Saline