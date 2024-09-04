Saline Area Players Announces Auditions for Holiday Play

The Saline Area Players have announced auditions for the Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson.

The rehearsals will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 2 p.m., and Monday, Sept 23, from 6-8 p.m., at The Well Church, 211 Willis Road in Saline.

The shows are Dec. 5-8.

To sign up for auditions, click here.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson is a heartwarming story about the unruly Herdman children and their unexpected participation in the local Christmas pageant. It teaches valuable lessons about compassion, acceptance, and the true meaning of the holiday season.

The play is directed by Barbara Day. Email Deb Nichols at vicepresident@salineareaplayers.org for more information.

