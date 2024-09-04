Saline Fiddlers Host Open House Oct. 27

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic are inviting young musicians to an open house from 1-4 p.m., Oct. 27 and the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline.

The youth musical group has entertained Saline and communities nationwide for 30 years.

The group is looking for musicians who play the violin, cello, viola, mandolin, percussion, and electric bass. Singers and dancers are also wanted.

Musicians of all skill levels are encouraged to join.

For more information visit www.salinefiddlers.com.

