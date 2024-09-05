Beer, Brats and Bingo at American Legion Sept. 20

Western Washtenaw Ducks Unlimited hosts a Beer, Brats and Bingo night at the Saline American Legion on Sept. 20.

The first game begins at 7 p.m.

A $50 ticket includes Ducks Unlimited membership and one book of eight games (three chances per game). $100 includes the price of Ducks Unlimited Membership and three books of eight games (nine chances per game).

The beer, brats and drinks are included in the price. A $300 cash prize and firearms are among the prizes. Call Shaun Bauch at 734-368-6547 for more information. Click here to buy tickets.

