9-05-2024 4:43pm
Beer, Brats and Bingo at American Legion Sept. 20
Western Washtenaw Ducks Unlimited hosts a Beer, Brats and Bingo night at the Saline American Legion on Sept. 20.
The first game begins at 7 p.m.
A $50 ticket includes Ducks Unlimited membership and one book of eight games (three chances per game). $100 includes the price of Ducks Unlimited Membership and three books of eight games (nine chances per game).
The beer, brats and drinks are included in the price. A $300 cash prize and firearms are among the prizes. Call Shaun Bauch at 734-368-6547 for more information. Click here to buy tickets.
