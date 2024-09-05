Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 6 - Sunday, Sep 8

It sounds like a cloudy, cool weekend is coming.

Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 6 - Sunday, Sep 8

Friday

Moderate rain, with a high of 66 and low of 55 degrees. Patchy rain nearby in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and evening, patchy rain nearby overnight.

High: 66° Low: 55° with a 86% chance of rain.

Saturday

Partly Cloudy , with a high of 60 and low of 47 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, cloudy during the afternoon, clear in the evening, cloudy overnight.

High: 60° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 71 and low of 43 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,

High: 71° Low: 43° with a 0% chance of rain.

