Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 6 - Sunday, Sep 8
It sounds like a cloudy, cool weekend is coming.
Friday
Moderate rain, with a high of 66 and low of 55 degrees. Patchy rain nearby in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and evening, patchy rain nearby overnight.
High: 66° Low: 55° with a 86% chance of rain.
Saturday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 60 and low of 47 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, cloudy during the afternoon, clear in the evening, cloudy overnight.
High: 60° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 71 and low of 43 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,
High: 71° Low: 43° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
