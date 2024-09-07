FOOTBALL: Saline Wins SEC Opener

Here's what happened in the SEC Red this week:

Standings

Results

Saline 34, Dexter 14 - James Rush ran for two TDs. Tommy Carr and Nate Wakoer also ran for TDs. Ethan Cotsonika kicked two field goals.

Bedford 48, Skyline 3 - Lucas Gerber ran for two TDs and Isaac Henman ran for 117 yards and a TD.

Pioneer 22, Lincoln 20 - Pioneer was down 13-6 and came back to beat Lincoln 22-20;

Huron 19, Monroe 6 - Huron led 12-0 at halftime and held on to win.



Next Week

Saline @ Pioneer

Skyline @ Huron

Dexter @ Bedford

Monroe @ Lincoln

