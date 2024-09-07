Saline MI
FOOTBALL: Saline Wins SEC Opener

Here's what happened in the SEC Red this week:

Standings

Team W-L (Conference) W-L (Overall)
Ann Arbor Pioneer 1-0 2-0
Saline 1-0 2-0
Ann Arbor Huron 1-0 1-1
Temperance Bedford 1-0 1-1
Ann Arbor Skyline 0-1 1-1
Dexter 0-1 1-1
Ypsilanti Lincoln 0-1 1-1
Monroe 0-1 0-2

Results

Saline 34, Dexter 14 - James Rush ran for two TDs. Tommy Carr and Nate Wakoer also ran for TDs. Ethan Cotsonika kicked two field goals.
Bedford 48, Skyline 3  - Lucas Gerber ran for two TDs and Isaac Henman ran for 117 yards and a TD.
Pioneer 22, Lincoln 20 - Pioneer was down 13-6 and came back to beat Lincoln 22-20;
Huron 19, Monroe 6 - Huron led 12-0 at halftime and held on to win.

Next Week

Saline @ Pioneer
Skyline @ Huron
Dexter @ Bedford
Monroe @ Lincoln

