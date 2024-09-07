9-07-2024 2:03am
FOOTBALL: Saline Wins SEC Opener
Here's what happened in the SEC Red this week:
Standings
|Team
|W-L (Conference)
|W-L (Overall)
|Ann Arbor Pioneer
|1-0
|2-0
|Saline
|1-0
|2-0
|Ann Arbor Huron
|1-0
|1-1
|Temperance Bedford
|1-0
|1-1
|Ann Arbor Skyline
|0-1
|1-1
|Dexter
|0-1
|1-1
|Ypsilanti Lincoln
|0-1
|1-1
|Monroe
|0-1
|0-2
Results
Saline 34, Dexter 14 - James Rush ran for two TDs. Tommy Carr and Nate Wakoer also ran for TDs. Ethan Cotsonika kicked two field goals.
Bedford 48, Skyline 3 - Lucas Gerber ran for two TDs and Isaac Henman ran for 117 yards and a TD.
Pioneer 22, Lincoln 20 - Pioneer was down 13-6 and came back to beat Lincoln 22-20;
Huron 19, Monroe 6 - Huron led 12-0 at halftime and held on to win.
Next Week
Saline @ Pioneer
Skyline @ Huron
Dexter @ Bedford
Monroe @ Lincoln
More News from Saline
- FOOTBALL: Saline Wins Key SEC Red Game at Dexter It was supposed to be an SEC Red Shown - but the Hornets dominated in their win at Dexter.
- SOCCER: Saline, Huron Battle to Scoreless Tie Despite many good chances, Saline and Huron were unable to score in an exciting soccer game at Hornet stadium.