Police Issue Warnings After Rash of Political Sign Thefts

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik issued a warning after a rash of thefts in the city early Saturday morning.

The thieves targeted election signs and other political signs, such as Black Lives Matter or Pride Flags.

"The Saline Police Department is investigating numerous complaints about individuals stealing political signs and other flags representing Black Lives Matter and PRIDE flags. A reminder to all, this is a misdemeanor crime punishable by imprisonment or monetary fines. Yes, even for a political sign," Chief Radzik posted on the Saline Police Department's Facebook Page. "If you have had any of these items stolen I encourage you to contact the Saline Police Department. I also encourage you and your neighbors to check your ring cams and if you have captured video that might be useful to us we would be more than happy to take a look."

Nearly all of the stolen items were signs for Democrats or symbols associated with liberals.

Resident Zena Zinochka said someone stile seven of her signs. Denise Lynne-Oluwaseyi Osofian returned from a weekend away and noticed their election sign was stolen.

Courtney Lambert said someone tore down her BLM/Pride flag but said she was happy to purchase a new one.

"You just made me buy a new one, so I don't know what you were trying to accomplish, because it just means more (money) for causes you don't support," she wrote.

There was one report of damaged Trump signs. Another resident reported someone stole a skeleton wearing a UofM hat.

Shawnee Schroeder was among those disappointed by the thefts.

"Whether you agree or not, let's leave all people's personal property alone. Shouldn't need to be said," Schroeder said.

Given the number of residents with security cameras and the number of reported thefts, it was surprising that no pictures or videos were posted, which led to some skepticism.

More News from Saline