Saline Native Joan Herrst, Former School Bus Driver, Enjoyed Spending Time With Family

Joan Herrst, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at Michigan Medicine Hospital with her family by her side.

Ms. Herrst was born March 5,1953 in Saline, to Manley and Helen (Goodin) Robison. She married David Ward. They then divorced and she went on to marry Henry Herrst Jr. Ms. Herrst resided in Newport, MI.

She worked as a Saline bus driver. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed being in the garden planting flowers, tomatoes, and squash. She also enjoyed canning tomatoes, pickles, and salsa, which was her favorite to can. She really enjoyed aggravating and picking on her sons-in-law all the time when they were together. She also enjoyed visiting with her nieces, and loved the visits she had with her sisters and brothers. She really enjoyed getting together with her cousin, Mike Turner, for their Friday fish fries.

Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be truly missed by many people. Survivors include her daughters: Stephanie (Matt) Cyphers, Shara (Hank) Scheffler, and Kathleen (Matt) Mills; grandchildren: Demetrius and Gunner Cyphers, Holly (Jake) Jenkins, Bubby (Vickki) Baumia, Amy (Kyle) Petree, Amanda (Mike) Watts, Felicia (Jeff) Patman, Kayla (Robert) Parham, and Alex (Leah) Underwood; great-grandchildren: Dominic, Peyton, Coty Jr., Caysen, Noah, Nyssa, Lucas, Leilan, Kyler, Khylan, Leon, and another great-grandson on the way. Joan is also survived by 5 sisters, 3 brothers, and several nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and nephews, Rod and Samuel Robison.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, and again on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Drex Morton will officiate. In accordance with Joan’s wishes, cremation will follow. A luncheon is planned immediately after the service at Freedom Town Hall,11508 E. Pleasant Lake Rd, Manchester, MI 48158. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Joan’s memory is asked to please consider The American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, or directly to the family, care of Stephanie Cyphers. To share a favorite memory you have of Joan, to sign her guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

