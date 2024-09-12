Kenneth Heininger, 100, Grew Up On His Bemis Road Family Farm

Kenneth Arthur Heininger, who was born June 4, 1919 in Saline, Michigan, to Esther Charlotte (Rentschler) and Arthur Henry Heininger, passed away on August 19, 2019 at 100 years of age.

He grew up on the family farm on Bemis Road in Saline, and attended Fosdick School - a one-room, one-teacher school house located nearby. He then attended Saline High School for grades 9 through 12. He would frequently get a ride into town to the high school on the milk truck while it was making early morning pickup and deliveries.

He received his Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree in business from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

While attending the university, he joined the glee club. This is where he met his future bride, Jeanne Matson. Ken’s sister Glenys (Polly) fondly remembered going to the Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor at Christmas time, and listening to them singing the Messiah together with the U of M choir. They were married for nearly sixty-five years, until Jeanne passed away in 2008 at age 89.

After graduation from college, Ken served as president of the Ann Arbor Jaycees Junior Chamber of Commerce. It was largely through the efforts of Ken that interest was aroused for a local junior chamber of commerce in Ann Arbor. He began his working career with Staebler & Sons Home Builders in Ann Arbor, playing an integral part of developing neighborhoods and building modest priced homes in the Ann Arbor area during the 40s, 50s and 60s.

He took over managing the business in 1941 when owner [state representative] Neil Staebler became more involved with politics in Washington, DC. Ken also had an interest in local and national politics, and was active within his community.

Ken and Jeanne raised their family in Ann Arbor, and spent time at Torch Lake and Charlevoix during the summer months. They eventually retired to their favorite places located at Torch Lake and Charlevoix in Michigan, and Aspen in Colorado, where they enjoyed sailing and snow skiing. Ken was an avid sailor, and participated in many sailing regattas on Lake Charlevoix. He also built his own place at Torch Lake, where he regularly welcomed family and friends over the years.

Ken is survived by his children Jay Matson Heininger of Eastport, Michigan, and David Arthur (Lisa) Heininger of Eastport, Michigan and Basalt, Colorado. A sister, Glenys (Polly) Helen Helms of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 100 years old in 2024.

