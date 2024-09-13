What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Sep 13 - Sunday, Sep 15

Here's what is happening in and around Saline this weekend.

...

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 13 - Sunday, Sep 15

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Brewed Awakenings

I remember starting Kinder years ago with our twins at Pleasant Ridge. The parents were so excited, and nervous! We were all in it together, and had 4 incredible years of volunteering and steadfast support for our kids and staff. We had tons of differences in backgrounds, beliefs, interests... but none of that mattered, because we were there to support something bigger than ourselves. Our kids. This is what made me want to serve on the Board of Ed when I campaigned last time. Everyone coming… [more details]

Other Events

Washtenaw Field Day - Fri Sep 13 8:00 am

H&H Harvest

On Sept. 13, 2024 from 8:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M., the Washtenaw County Conservation District will host a field day that will be focused on reducing nutrient loss from field tiles and the use of cover crops to improve soil health, suppress weeds, assist with nutrient cycling, and will also feature a drone demonstration. The field day will be at H & H Harvest in Bridgewater Township (9880 Austin Road, Saline), which is operated by Brandon Henes.

After a brief overview of the Farm Bureau by Hannah… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Sep 13 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration… [more details]

SASC/Versiti Blood Drive - Fri Sep 13 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

To schedule an appointment, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1557… [more details]

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Sep 13 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of acrylic painting step by step! Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Enjoy Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Sep 14 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Pittsfield Dental Studio joins us for their final sponsor visit this week, bringing games and promoting good dental hygiene!Saline Bee Green will be at the market encouraging good environmental stewardship.The Master Gardeners are in the info booth answering late fall gardening questions.The treasure hunt animal will be the rooster!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that… [more details]

End-of-Summer Stress Management - Sat Sep 14 1:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Dr. Ylona Hartford of Health Harmonized to learn some natural solutions to help support you and your loved ones during this end-of-summer, back-to-school time where stress can sometimes become overwhelming!

Where: 7 Notes Natural Health in Ann Arbor

When: Saturday Sept 14th at 1pm

Investment: $60 with Advanced Registration Required. Note, if you would like to pay less, you can register for the entire year of classes and get all 12 classes for the price of 10! Message us for more info if… [more details]

BRO-rritos serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Sep 14 4:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Delicious BRO-rritos' Tacos & More Food Truck Served Up Just For You! [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline