Washtenaw County Health Department Pauses Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

Washtenaw County Health Department is pausing all use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The pause is at the recommendation of the FDA and confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed it. A

The New York Times reported six recipients of the Johnson & Johnson shot, a single-dose vaccine, developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within two weeks of the jab. All were women between 18-48. One woman died and a second in Nebraska was hospitalized in critical condition, The New York Times reported.

There is no impact on use of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the health department.

Two county clinics at Eastern Michigan University and Concordia University scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

For today, the scheduled vaccine clinic at Pierce Lake Elementary in Chelsea will operate and will offer the Pfizer vaccine. The scheduled clinic this afternoon at EMU Convocation Center is postponed. Individuals with postponed appointments will be contacted and have their vaccinations rescheduled.

“We are stopping all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we have more information on the few incidents of concern and clear recommendations on future use,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with the Health Department. “This does not change the fact that COVID-19 vaccination overall is safe and effective. Millions have been vaccinated.”

It's unclear what this means for people who've received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. There have been seven million people in the US vaccinated by this vaccine, six known cases and one death.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia said the health department is working on general guidance for individuals vaccinated with this vaccine. She referred us to a CDC statement on the matter which advises people who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination to contact their health care provider.

The county's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meets Wednesday. Pending the committee'ss recommendations, all scheduled Johnson & Johnson clinics are tentative. Additional clinics are currently scheduled locally this Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Scheduling for vaccine appointments with the Health Department is paused while staff assess supplies and contact those scheduled today.

Today's scheduled vaccine clinic at Pierce Lake Elementary in Chelsea will operate using the Pfizer vaccine. The scheduled clinic this afternoon at EMU Convocation Center is postponed.

COVID-19 in Washtenaw County

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity are high and increasing in Washtenaw County and across Michigan. Washtenaw County Health Department reminds everyone to please use all COVID-prevention measures whenever possible. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash hands often. Follow isolation or quarantine guidance, and get vaccinated as soon as an appointment is available to you. Indicators in Washtenaw County are not currently as high as neighboring areas but are increasing.

