SHS Capstone Students Help Tie Michigan Teal in Downtown Saline

The lampposts of downtown Saline are now festooned with teal ribbons thanks to the work of MIOCA and its volunteers. Saline High School teacher Jen Denzin is the local representative for Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, sponsor of Tie Michigan Teal.

“We started partnering with MIOCA in 2017,” Denzin said. “The organization was started by Pam Dahlman, a parent of former students. We use it in Capstone as a service-learning activity each year.”

Saline High School Capstone students helped Denzin tie the teal ribbons as part of September’s ovarian cancer awareness campaign.

“We talk about the signs and symptoms, and discuss how and why some cancer awareness programs, nonprofits, and organizations are more widely known than others,” Denzin said. “Students are then responsible for placing the warning signs and ribbons up in school and making an announcement at the start of the month. Additionally, we are responsible for an afternoon of ribbons in downtown Saline. Students take flyers around to local businesses and ask if they are willing to post them in their windows.”

Ovarian cancer is the number one cause of gynecological cancer deaths among women. There is no screening test to detect ovarian cancer, making it hard to diagnose in its earliest stages. Over 22,000 cases are reported annually in the United States, with 14,000 ovarian cancer-related deaths occurring each year.

MIOCA was established in 2011 as a 501c3, partnering with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. To date, the organization has raised $800,000 to fund innovative research. They serve the community by educating women and healthcare professionals through awareness campaigns, promoting early detection for better outcomes.

In addition, MIOCA provides resources for survivors and their families, and advocates both locally and federally for increased funding and research. MIOCA sponsors other events throughout the year, including a Mother’s Day Time to Teal 5K in downtown Ann Arbor, and Teal the Bases day at Detroit Tigers games.

On September 22, MIOCA will be hosting a Shake Your Teal Feathers Sundae Stroll at the Meadows of Millennium Park in Walker, Michigan. The one mile walk will culminate with an ice cream sundae bar for participants.

On October 20, MIOCA will be a featured charity partner for the 2024 Detroit Free Press half marathon, 5K and Kids Run.

For information on upcoming events, visit mioca.org, or call 734-800-6144 to speak to a representative. The website also offers ways to donate to MIOCA and support the cause.

