Wife, Mother of 4 Helene Wilson was a Physio Therapist

Helene Ellis Wilson of Saline, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 10, 2024, at the age of 78.

Helene was born on February 1, 1946, in Providence, RI to the late William & Mary Ellis. She grew up in Edgewood, RI, and lived a life full of warmth, generosity, and unwavering loyalty to those she loved.

Helene is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Frank Wilson, who stood by her side through every season of life. Together, they built a beautiful family, raising four wonderful children, Brian (Jaymi) Wilson, Cathy (Frank) Toth, Kevin (Jennifer) Wilson and Michael (Melanie) Wilson. Helene was also a proud grandmother to her ten cherished grandchildren, Veronica, William, Korinne, Monica, Bianca, Molly, Kevin, Bella, Molly, Mae & Zander, each of whom brought her immense joy.

Helene is also survived by her three loving sisters, Pauline (Carl) Capobianco, Jeanne (James) O’Leary and Kathleen (David Pearson) Ellis with whom she shared a lifelong bond of friendship, laughter, and memories.

Helene cherished her time at her summer home in Narragansett, RI, where she spent countless summer days sunning on the beach with family and friends. She often reminisced about her childhood spent racing sailboats in the bay, a pastime that brought her great joy that she continued with her family. Helene and Frank raised their children in Saline, creating a loving home filled with memories. Helene was known for hosting big holiday gatherings, where her famous desserts and Hallmark gifts were the highlight of every celebration. Her love for creating special moments will live on through her family.

Helene was immensely proud of her career as a physical therapist, spending many years early in her career caring for patients at Saline Community Hospital. She later found great joy and fulfillment working with children with physical disabilities in the Wayne-Westland School District, where she made a lasting impact until her retirement. Her dedication to helping others live fuller lives was a testament to her character.

The family invites all who knew and loved her to a visitation at Robison-Bahnmiller FuneralHome on Tuesday, September 17th from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. On Wednesday, September 18th, at 11:00 A.M., A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline. Father John Linden will preside as Celebrant. In accordance with Helene's wishes, cremation will follow, and her ashes will be placed in the St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the [Wheelchairs 4 Kids]https://www.wheelchairs4kids.org in Helene’s memory. To share a favorite memory of Helene, to sign her guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

