2024 Saline Community Fair Ambassadors Announced During Fair

The Saline Community Fair Ambassador program was launched in 2019 and was designed to provide up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, along with building their resumes by providing community service, leadership experience and a scholarship opportunity. The ambassador program is open to males and females in the Saline School District, as well as any eligible young person who resides within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Selection is based on an application which is due in July, resume and personal interview. Each Ambassador helps at various events throughout the fair and can provide input on planning the fair and assist with community activities which the fair is involved with. Each of the recipients receives a $200 scholarship.

The 2024-25 Ambassadors are Morgan Heusel and Jack Wilczynski, both of Saline.

Morgan is a senior at Saline High School and is the daughter of Brian and Dana Heusel. Morgan has been very involved in the Saline FFA and serves as the chapter reporter. She is also on the Saline Trapshooting Team. Some of Morgan’s volunteer activities include the Saline Trapshooting Firearm Safety and the Fall Camp, Safety Town, Busch's Grocery Holiday Donation, FFA, Project RED and the Saline Craft Show parking. Morgan has helped run the FFA dunk tank at the fair and has helped with the fair cleanup. In 2024 she was also the Talent Show emcee, and she was excited to work at many events during the fair this year.

Jack Wilczynski is the son of Christopher Wilczynski and is a junior at Saline High School. Jack is also involved in the Saline FFA and serves as the second vice president and has been on several committees. He is the 2024-25 SWWC Student Council Member and is the past captain of the Saline Freshman Soccer Team and the 2024 captain of the Saline Varsity Soccer Team. Jack owns and operates JW Landscaping. Some of his volunteer experiences include being involved with the Saline and the Huron River United Methodist Churches, FFA, Project RED and Saline Soccer. Jack has helped run the FFA dunk tank at the fair and enjoyed assisting at fair events this year.

The Saline Community Fair greatly appreciated the assistance of the 2024-25 ambassadors during the fair. They helped with numerous activities and events and were a great addition to the fair team.

Shown in the photo left to right are Ambassadors Morgan Heusel and Jack Wilczynski.

More News from Saline