COVID-19: Record Number of New Positives and Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department showed a record number of new positive tests and new hospitalizations.

There were 327 new positive tests - a single-day record that can be partially explained by a backlog of data. There were also 23 hospitalizations. Also a single-day record.

Since Friday's data update, 58 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That's more people in three days than were hospitalized all last week (49). The county record for hospitalizations in a week, set at the peak last spring, is 87.

Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia said about 50-70 of the new cases were from backlogs. Similarly, several of the hospitalizations appear to be from backlogs.

"Our data team hasn’t had the chance to do a full analysis but it’s looking like hospitalizations are trending younger and primarily unvaccinated," Ringler-Cerniglia said.

She pointed to the 50-69 age group as seeing more hospitalizations.

The health department recorded one new death - the 250th Washtenaw County resident to die with COVID-19.

County testing levels also set a new record, according to state data. 11,509 tests were recorded for April 12. The previous high was 7,713. It's unclear if the increase in testing is also related to a backlog.

As a result of the massive testing increase, the positivity rate in Washtenaw County dropped to below three percent despite the record-setting number of positive tests. The positivity rate was recorded at 5.12 percent for Sunday.

The state's positive test rate also fell slightly, from 14.74 percent to 14.22 percent. Michigan counted another 8.867 positive tests and 74 deaths, 37 of which were identified during a review of vital records.

The situation in Michigan's hospitals continues to worsen. There were 842 COVID-19 patients in ICU wards, an increase of 35 since yesterday's report. These numbers are very close to the fall season peaks, and ICU hospitalizations lag many days behind positive test metrics. There were 461 patients receiving care with ventilators, an increase of 15 since yesterday's report. There were also 45 pediatric patients with COVID-19.