ANNOUNCEMENT: Art Around Saline to Feature the Work of 6 Artists
(From The City of Saline Arts & Culture Committee)
Inspired by the Detroit Institute of Art’s “Inside | Out” program—which reproduces a work from their collection for display in communities around Michigan—the City of Saline Arts & Culture Committee initiated “Art Around Saline” in 2017. The project promotes local artists by reproducing their artwork for public display in historic downtown Saline for a period of two years.
We are pleased to announce the six talented artists whose work has been selected for Art Around Saline 2021:
- Katy Herron: #blaessed
- Valerie Mann: Riverside Lotus
- Ashley Miller: The Forest
- Sara Swanson: Broken Beyond Repair
- Jill Stephani Wagner: Orchard 6
- Lily Wilkin: Carassius Auratus
We would like to thank all of the artists who submitted their work this year. It was a pleasure to see all of your incredible work. Once the pieces have been installed this summer, we will post photos of the installations, as well as their locations, on the City of Saline website and on the Arts and Culture Committee Facebook page.
We would like to offer our warm gratitude to our fantastic jurors for Art Around Saline 2021:
- Holli Andrews
- Kevin Camero-Sulak
- Jason DeMarte
- Kat Foley
- Kevin McCown
- Sue McDowell
- Natalie Samp
- Tanya Spolans
- Kerstin Woodside
We extend a hearty thank you to our Art Around Saline 2021 Task Force who worked diligently during year this to ensure the success of this effort:
- Kathleen Krone, Chair
- Aramide Pinheiro-Boatswain
- Jennifer Judge Hensel
- Tamara Moore
- Ann Stofflet
- Linda TerHaar
- Jennifer Vivekanand
- Bruce Westlake
In addition to the City of Saline, our 2021 selections were financially supported by:
- Saline Main Street/109 Cultural Center
- Hartman Insurance
- Friends of Art Around Saline
Art Around Saline - Previous Years
We will announce the new locations for the 2021 Art Around Saline pieces this June.
2022 Call for Artists
Be sure to keep an eye out for our 2022 Call for Artists this coming September.