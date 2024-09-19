What to do in Saline this weekend: Oktoberfest, Nashville Fiddler Show, Bingo, Plant Sale, Labyrinth Walk and More

It's Oktoberfest weekend in downtown Saline. But that's not all that's taking place.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 20 - Sunday, Sep 22

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest

- Fri Sep 20 5:00 pm

West Henry Street Parking Lot

It's Saline Main Street 19th Annual Oktoberfest! Come downtown Friday & Saturday for a taste of German Heritage mixed with the party atmosphere beloved by our community. $10 cover for adults over 21 after 5 pm both days. Check out salinemainstreet.org/calendar/ for the full schedule of events that include the German Costume Contest (Friday), Live Music, Hammerspiel Contest, Wiener Dog Races, and MORE!!! [more details]

An Evening with Grammy-winning Nashville Fiddler Luke Bulla - Fri Sep 20 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Acoustic Routes is proud to present an intimate solo evening with champion fiddler, singer and multi-instrumentalist Luke Bulla.In the spring of 1999, Luke moved to Nashville and spent his early years in Tennessee playing fiddle with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which earned him his first Grammy Award, and he spent more than a decade touring full-time with Lyle Lovett's Large Band.

He has also lent his talents to a who's who of bluegrass, folk and Americana, including The John Cowan Band,… [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Sep 20 11:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No… [more details]

Fall Tree & Native Plant Sale - Fri Sep 20 1:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

(News release from the Washtenaw County Conservation District)

While the early blooms of Spring remind us to plant in the cool moist soils, Fall is a great opportunity to grow your native plant project. The soil and temperatures of September and October provide conditions for better root establishment ahead of the springtime weeds. Get a jump on your spring gardens by planting this Fall!

Sales will include a selection of 5 species of conifer trees including pines, spruces, and fir. Additionally… [more details]

Tacos El Panda at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Sep 20 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Authentic Mexican Food

Time For Delicious Tacos 🌮

Yumm!

Serving 4pm - 8pm [more details]

Ducks Unlimited Bingo - Fri Sep 20 7:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Western Washtenaw Ducks Unlimited hosts a Beer, Brats and Bingo night at the Saline American Legion on Sept. 20.

The first game begins at 7 p.m.

A $50 ticket includes Ducks Unlimited membership and one book of eight games (three chances per game). $100 includes the price of Ducks Unlimited Membership and three books of eight games (nine chances per game).

The beer, brats and drinks are included in the price. A $300 cash prize and firearms are among the prizes. Call Shaun Bauch at 734-368… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Sep 21 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

It's Oktoberfest in Saline this weekend! We will be in our alternate location in Lot #2 off of Henry St with our usual lovely vendors, as well as the Master Gardeners in the info tent answering gardening questions. Scott Thacher will sing blues and classic country from 10am-noon!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

Garage Sale - Sat Sep 21 11:00 am

11am until 5pm. Items include collectable figurines, some power tools, mens clothing, household items holiday decorations and much more. Hope to see you on one of those days. I will also be adding new things each week. [more details]

Equinox Celebration Labyrinth Walk & Sound Bath - Sat Sep 21 1:00 pm

EHM Senior Solutions

Join Veriditas Certified Advanced Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan at EHM Senior Solutions, Saline, Michigan for an Equinox Celebration, crystal bowl sound bath, and labyrinth walk!

We will celebrate the equinox by enjoying 30 minutes of relaxing and soothing tones of singing bowls on the labyrinth. We begin at 1 pm with singing bowls followed by a labyrinth walk on the theme of gratitude. Join us as we celebrate the season of summer's blessings and prepare to enter into the new season of… [more details]

Bingo for Books - Sat Sep 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an hour of playing BINGO with friends. Every BINGO wins the player a prize book!

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

… [more details]

