SWIM & DIVE: Sirbu, Lillie Lead Saline Past Dexter

The Saline girls' swim and dive team won against Dexter in SEC Red action at Saline High School on Thursday.

Ana Sirbu and Alex Lillie each won two events to lead the Hornets to a 109-74 win.

Dexter opened the meet with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay.

Alex Lillie won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:06.11 for the Hornets.

Macy Ahrens won the 200-yard IM in 2:23.61. Kayla Wozniak was third in 2:34.

Ana Sirbu, known as a distance freestyle, won the 50-yard spring in 24.88 - good for her D1 state cut. Alex Hatlam was third in 28:18.

In diving, all-state diver Lindi Jenkins won with 245.9 points. Ava Crossly was second with 215.3 points and Ellis Buchanan was third in 180.05 points. Campbell Murphy was fourth.

Dexter's Harper Brown won the 100 fly. Alex Hatlam was second and Kayla Wozniak was third.

Sirbu, all-state last year, won the 100-yard freestyle in a D1 state cut time of 54.93.

Lillie's second win came in the 500-yard free, which she completed in 5:50.16. Lillie came from behind to win the event. Nova Platzer was third in 6:04.

Dexter won the 200-yard freestyle - just .1 seconds faster than Saline's group.

Dexters Rebekah Murillo won the backstroke in 1:05.69. Mia Zimer was second and Samantha James was third.

Dexter's Harper Brown earned her second win in the breaststroke, swimming in 1:08.76. Ahrens finished the event in 1:10.15 - getting her state cut.

Saline finished the day with a win in the 400-freestyle relay. Sirbu, Wozniak, Lillie and Ahrens won in 3:58.62.

