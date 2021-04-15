TRACK & FIELD: Saline Girls Edge Pioneer

The Saline girls track and field team defeated Pioneer 69-68 in the team's inaugural event on the new track at Saline High School.

The Hornets were led by junior Charlotte Rittenhouse, junior Tenley Schrzan and senior Morgan Boze.

Rittenhouse one the 100 and 200-meter sprints. Schrzan won the 300 hurdles, the high jump and finished second in the 100 hurdles. Boze won the discus and shot put.

Pioneer won the meet's final event - the 4x400 meter relay, but Saline took second and third to hold of their charge and win the meet.

Rittenhouse won the 100-meter race in 13.62 seconds. Carmen Lauchu was second in 13.83.

In the 200, Rittenhouse won in 27.90 seconds, edging Pioneer's Kayla Rollins by .06 seconds. Bryn Batten was third in 28.76 seconds.

From the 400 up, the Forsyths dominated for Pioneer. Sarah Forsyth won the 400 and Rachel Forsyth won the 800 and 1600. But Saline ran well. Freshmen Lucy Woehlke and Lauren Miller finished second and third in the 400. Lydia Alig took third and Claire Endres was fourth in the 800. Laney Alig was third and Aubrey Stager was fourth in the 1600.

Pioneer's Cookie Baugh won the 3200 meters race. Saline took the next three spots. Claire Endres was second in 11:28.19. Laney Alig and Aubrey Stager took third and fourth.

Pioneer's Maya Rollins won the 100 hurdles. Schrzan was second in 17.85.

In the 300 hurdles, Schrzan won in 51.23. Alena Mikosovic was third in 54.13.

The Hornets won the 4x100 meters relay in 53.48. Pioneer teams took the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

In the field, Boze won the shot put with a throw of 31'02.25. Stefanie Harris was third. Boze won the discus with a throw of 90 feet. Harris was third at 71'11.

Jacki Kolano won the pole vault, clearing 8'03. Emma MacDonald was second, clearing 8 feet.

Schrzan won the high jump, clearing 4'08. Avery McClelland and Tess Sanderson finished second and third.

Pioneer's Kayla Rollins won the long jump, leaping 16'05.5. Nicole Warren was second and Emma Grill was third.