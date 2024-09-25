GOLF: Ledy Wins Both Matches as Saline Takes One of Two

Charlotte Ledy shot a career-best 45 to take first place in two matches as Saline won one of two SEC meets.

Saline shot 192. Chelsea shot 186. Monroe shot 221.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak has happy to see Ledy with with her career-best.

"I love seeing the players keep getting career lows," Williams-Hoak said.

Rudy Bogdasarian also set a career-low with a 48. Lexi Speicher (48), Payton Aggeson (50), Ashley Malinczak (51) and Katie Brodsky (54) also golfed with the varsity squad.

It was the final home meet at Brookside for seniors Brodsky and Malinczak (pictured above).

"We will definitely miss these two ladies but know they are going onto the next exciting chapter of their lives," Williams-Hoak said.

JV Undefeated

The Saline girls JV team stayed undefeated by beating Chelsea and Monroe. Kam Malher shot a career-low 48 to win both matches. Abby Austin and Ava Spittler shot 57. Meredith Miller and Sam Lankos shot 59, Grace Brown shot 60, Grace Hantula-Miller shot 62 and Madylin Marshall shot 66.

Speicher Shoots Low at Midland

Lexi Specher shot a 94 - her best ever - at the Midland Country Club, which is home of the LPGA Midland Dow Invitational. Charlotte Ledy shot 102, Kamdyn Mahler shot 107, Ashley Malinczak shot 113 and Rudy Bogdasarian shot 114.

"More career lows for a couple of the girls and then it was such a beautiful course on a beautiful day. What a great opportunity for the girls to play on this LPGA course," Williams-Hoak said.

Saline was 14th in the 19-team field.

JV at Bedford

Saline Saline JV team won at the Bedford Invitational. Samantha Langkos shot a 101 to lead Saline and win match medalist. Meghan Montgomer was second, one point behind. Shannon Tangney shot 105, Ali Vazquest shot 107 and Meridith Miller scored 115. Vasquest shot three birdies.

