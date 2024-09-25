FIELD HOCKEY: Saline, Dexter Settle for Draw

Saline and Dexter could not determine a winner in an SEC showdown at Hornet Stadium Monday.

The Hornets and Dreadnaughts settled for a 0-0 draw in a game that featured great chances, fine saves and strong defense.

Saline remains in the hunt to win the conference. The Hornets are 5-1-1. Pioneer is the only beat team in conference play at 4-0-1.

