9-25-2024 1:50pm
FIELD HOCKEY: Saline, Dexter Settle for Draw
Saline and Dexter could not determine a winner in an SEC showdown at Hornet Stadium Monday.
The Hornets and Dreadnaughts settled for a 0-0 draw in a game that featured great chances, fine saves and strong defense.
Saline remains in the hunt to win the conference. The Hornets are 5-1-1. Pioneer is the only beat team in conference play at 4-0-1.
