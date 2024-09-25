Planners Delay Action on Proposed Rental Operations Center

The City of Saline Planning Commission took no action on a proposal for two 6,000-square-foot office and warehouse buildings 6971 North Maple Road.

The building is proposed to be the operations office for Cornerstone Rental.

With many questions and issues and the applicant not present, the planning commission voted to delay action until the Nov. 13 meeting.

The project would require I2 zoning. While city officials believe there was once an intent to rezone the property, city officials Wednesday weren't sure that's actually happened yet.

The development is proposed by Jack Brown of AMK Properties. The property, located north of Woodland Drive, once once home to a preschool. He is aso

Planning Commissioner Dan Carrol had a request of City Manager Colleen O'Toole.

"Please pass on to the building that we absolutely need his comment. He absolutely needs to show up," Commissioner said Dan Carrol said.

