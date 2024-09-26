What to do in Saline: RunTough for ChadTough, Tony Alonso in Concert, Shrub Sale and more

Here's what's going on in and around Saline this weekend.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 27 - Sunday, Sep 29

FEATURED EVENTS

Tony Alonso in Concert - Fri Sep 27 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

Composer, Vocalist, Pianist, Performer Tony Alonso will be featured with Strings, Orchestra, Piano, Choir and Soloists. A Gala Reception to follow the one hour program. 7:30 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm. Discounted advance tickets are available at StAndrewSaline.org under the Online Giving tab, select "Alonso Concert tickets" Full price tickets will be available at the door. [more details]

RunTough is this Sunday! - Sun Sep 29 1:00 pm

1300 Campus Pkwy

Don't miss this incredible day of fun for the whole family that has become a Saline staple! Join us for an afternoon that includes a 5K, 1M Fun Run, Tot Race, Face Painting, a Bounce House, and so much more! Your registration fee will go to the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation in order to fund childhood brain cancer research in honor of Chad Carr, who passed away to the disease in 2015. Come celebrate what would have been Chad's 14th birthday with the community who helped launch the leading… [more details]

Other Events

Fall Sale - Fri Sep 27 8:00 am

Clink Landscaping & Nursery, Inc.

Up to 50% Off all

Shrubs & Trees

Going on now until Nov. 20th or while supplies last

A Great Time to Plant & Save !! [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Sep 27 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No… [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Sep 27 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

Eras Tour Dance Party - Fri Sep 27 7:00 pm

Saline Recreation Center

Wear an outfit inspired by your favorite era while you dance and sing along to your favorite Taylor Swift hits. Plus you'll enjoy snacks and friendship bracelet making.Eras Tour Dance PartyFriday, September 277 - 9 p.m.$24 per child/$19 per child for annual Rec Center membersRegister online at salinerec.comThis event is sponsored by: Flow2Grow, Eleanor's Sweets & Sodas and Dan's Downtown Tavern. [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Sep 28 10:15 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week the Saline District Library returns for Story Time and crafts! The Master Gardeners are in the info tent answering early fall garden questions. The treasure hunt animal is the chipmunk!

It's Oktoberfest in Saline this weekend! We will be in our alternate location in Lot #2 off of Henry St with our usual lovely vendors, as well as the Master Gardeners in the info tent answering gardening questions. Scott Thacher will sing blues and classic country from 10am-noon!

Join us… [more details]

Yard Sale - Sat Sep 28 11:00 am

11am until 5pm. Items include collectable figurines, some power tools, mens clothing, household items holiday decorations and much more. [more details]

S'Mac & Cheese Food Truck at Stony Lake Brewing - Sat Sep 28 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Locally owned and operated food trailer offering gourmet, customizable mac and cheese.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

