Weekend forecast: Sunny and Mild Fall Temperatures.
This might be a great weekend to visit a local park to snap pictures with the sun shining as the leaves change colors.
Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 4 - Sunday, Oct 6
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 71 and low of 50 degrees. Mist during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear for the evening,
High: 71° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high of 70 and low of 45 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,
High: 70° Low: 45° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 77 and low of 50 degrees. Thundery outbreaks in nearby for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear for the evening,
High: 77° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
