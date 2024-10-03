Weekend forecast: Sunny and Mild Fall Temperatures.

This might be a great weekend to visit a local park to snap pictures with the sun shining as the leaves change colors.

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 4 - Sunday, Oct 6

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 71 and low of 50 degrees. Mist during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear for the evening,

High: 71° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high of 70 and low of 45 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,

High: 70° Low: 45° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 77 and low of 50 degrees. Thundery outbreaks in nearby for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear for the evening,

High: 77° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

