Robert Boivin, US Marine Veteran, Was Dedicated to his Bride, Children

Robert Dennis Boivin was born unto eternal life on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the age of 85.

Bob was born in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 19, 1939. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Seminary High School. He also earned an Associate Degree while at the Seminary. Bob was a proud Marine who gave six years of service to our country. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in business from Dominican College in Racine, Wisconsin and municipal treasurer credentials at Central Michigan University.

Bob met his future bride while at Dominican College. He and Carlyn were married on June 24,1967, at St. Mary’s Church in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were blessed with over 57 years together.

Bob was the love of Carlyn’s life and she survives. They were a team. Bob was the loving dad of Mary Boivin, Michael (Shannon) Boivin, and Tom (Amanda) Boivin. Bob was the proud and supportive grandpa of Hannah Boivin, Ashleigh (Mark) Janiga, Lizzy Boivin (Anthony), Lauren Boivin, Ava Boivin, and Ethan Boivin. He treasured every moment spent with them. The addition of two great-grandsons, Calvin Boivin and Brooks Janiga, brought Bob much joy.

Bob loved God and was dedicated to his bride and family. He was kind and generous and always had a story to tell. Bob lived a full life and left a legacy of love. He will live on in our hearts.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will then take place at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Military Honors will be held at the church following Mass under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bob’s honor is asked to please do so to a charity of your choice; something meaningful in the spirit of generosity, or to the Saline Area Social Services. Bob was always so very generous-please pay it forward. To leave a memory you have of Bob, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

