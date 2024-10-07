Saline MI
10-07-2024 1:16am

VIDEO: 24-25 Saline Homecoming Parade

Here's the 2024-25 Saline Homecoming Parade. It was held Friday on Campus Parkway Drive in Pittsfield Township.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1933021397195451 -->

There's a full gallery here.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive