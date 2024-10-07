VIDEO: 24-25 Saline Homecoming Parade
Here's the 2024-25 Saline Homecoming Parade. It was held Friday on Campus Parkway Drive in Pittsfield Township.
There's a full gallery here.
More News from Saline
- VanHaaften, Murphy Named 2025 Saline Homecoming King and Queen Saline High School celebrated Homecoming all week and then crowned its king and queen at the football game Friday.
- Saline Celebrates a Harvest Time on the Farm More than 150 people visited the Rentschler Farm Museum for the annual Harvest Time Sunday.