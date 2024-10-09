Board to Appeal Saline Football Forfeits, Ineligibility of Player

Saline Area Schools will contact the MHSAA to reinstate one of its football players and appeal the forfeiture of three wins the Hornets gained with him in the lineup.

The player was found by the district to be in violation of MHSAA residency rules after a letter to the student bounced back to the district The violation, self-reported by the district, has caused heartache and criticism around the district.

At Tuesday's meeting, The Board of Education spent two hours in closed session before emerging and directing Superintendent Steve Laatsch to submit a formal letter of appeal to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The motion was made by Vice President Jennifer Steben and seconded by Brad Gerbe before it was passed unanimously. President Michael McVey said the appeal would be sent to the MHSAA on Wednesday.

After last Thursday's special meeting, which drew very raw comments and criticism of the Athletic Department and Superintendent, McVey struck an ad hoc committee led by Steben. Trustees Brad Gerbe and Susan Estep were appointed to the committee.

All three are up for re-election in next month's general election.

Football parents Kandace Jones, Tammi Carr and Tamika Leonard were added to the ad-hoc committee. Kyle Short, head coach of the Saline football team, was available to answer questions for the committee. The committee deliberated on what might be included in an appeal letter. Jones, a former member of school board who offered steps for an appeal at last week's meeting, created two documents for the board to discuss during closed session. Specifically, Jones said the board should ask for an immediate appeal to the MHSAA Executive Council- which isn't scheduled to meet until November, long after the playoff picture is determined.

Steben said she hoped the players feel listened to and supported.

"This process has reinforced to me how strong we are when we work together as one in service to our students," Steben said earlier in the meeting.

Estep said the committee spent 4.5 hours on the issue over two days. Gerbe said the biggest reason he wanted to spend the time on the project was the students.

"Thank you for coming to talk to us. Thank you for those connections. We serve you," Gerbe said.

During Tuesday's meeting Laatsch addressed criticism of the Athletic Department. He said he acknowledged that the relatively young Athletic Department did have areas that needed improvement, but he issued his support.

"They do a lot of great things and they have brought stability to a department that has consistently turned over athletic directors every few years," Laatsch said.

Laatsch then listed a series of accomplishments of Athletic Director Ashley Mantha. They include:

A process for onboarding coaches where there was none.

She's established an evaluation process for coaches. The process now allows a say for student-athletes and parents.

A tremendous improvement in the student grade check process.

A significant improvement in the visibility of the department.

Updating the athletic handbook and more.

The tenor of the discussion was the subject of some criticism of some board members, including Trustee Tim Austin and Steben.

"It's OK to be critical of us as a district and we need to use that to improve. We need to do this in a respectful manner and for the most part we have," Austin said. "I've heard some comments that claimed Superintendent Laatsch was racist in some of these decisions, and I just want to tell you, Steve, that is not you."

Steben said the district needed to work through its "bridges of civility" on some of the comments from the podium.

"It's difficult. I totally get it. But we can accomplish so much more through civil conversation and respect," Steben said.

The board heard from players and parents, who beckoned the board to appeal to the MHSAA.

"I just ask that the school district an athletic department do what is right in regard to the situation concerning the forfeits and eligibility of my teammate," said Isaac Furlong, starting center on the football team.

Coleman Ross, a senior captain of the team, asked the appeal to be made with more urgency.

"The MHSAA board meets next in November. By then, it will be playoffs, and the playoff points from the wins he had will be officially lost," Ross said. "Me and my teammates have worked so hard this season just to get punished for something we didn't have anything to do with."

Jaiden Leonard, senior captain, said there are only two games left on the schedule. Going into the playoffs with a 5-4 or 6-3 record means the Hornets will likely not have any home playoff games.

"We obviously deserve a chance for more than that (two home games), with us being undefeated," Leonard said. He asked the board to work urgently.

Saline's record is now 3-3 instead of 6-0. Saline is heavily favored to win its final two SEC games.

