SOCCER: Heisler, Cahill Each Score 2 as Saline Wins Playoff Opener
Zach Heisler and Keegan Cahill each tallied twice as Saline defeated Lincoln, 8-0, to win the pre-district game at Hornet Stadium Thursday.
Saline advances to play Skyline at 7 p.m., Oct. 15. Skyline, 8-4-5, defeated Belleville, 8-0, Thursday. Saline is 12-2-4.
The SEC Red Champion Hornets went 1-2 at the Balconi Tournament on Aug. 24, and they haven't lost since.
Saline tied Skyline 1-1 on Sept. 24 and 0-0 on Sept. 10. Huron and Pioneer will battle on the other side of the bracket.
Keegan Cahill:
Coach Bartley Lydy II:
