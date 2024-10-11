SOCCER: Heisler, Cahill Each Score 2 as Saline Wins Playoff Opener

Zach Heisler and Keegan Cahill each tallied twice as Saline defeated Lincoln, 8-0, to win the pre-district game at Hornet Stadium Thursday.

Saline advances to play Skyline at 7 p.m., Oct. 15. Skyline, 8-4-5, defeated Belleville, 8-0, Thursday. Saline is 12-2-4.

The SEC Red Champion Hornets went 1-2 at the Balconi Tournament on Aug. 24, and they haven't lost since.

Saline tied Skyline 1-1 on Sept. 24 and 0-0 on Sept. 10. Huron and Pioneer will battle on the other side of the bracket.

Keegan Cahill watches the second goal go in after Saline put a lot of pressure on following a corner.

Zach Heisler scores his first and Saline's fourth.

Heisler scores his second and Saline's fifth.

Off Balda's corner, Cahill heads the ball into the goal for Saline's sixth goal and his second.

Jackson Phillips scores Saline's seventh goal of the game.

Freshman Jake Martin ends the game in the 60th minute by the mercy rule with Saline's eighth goal

Keegan Cahill:

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/901140894752638 -->

Coach Bartley Lydy II:

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/2431241800413511 -->

